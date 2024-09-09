SES AI (NYSE:SES) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SES AI stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. SES AI has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $353.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.43.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SES AI will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SES AI news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at $965,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,979,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,842.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,276 shares of company stock worth $85,214. 15.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in SES AI during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SES AI by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in SES AI by 1,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SES AI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

