Scotiabank Downgrades BRP (TSE:DOO) to Sector Perform

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$91.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$103.00. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOO. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. National Bankshares cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$109.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of BRP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$96.69.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of DOO traded down C$4.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$81.12. 330,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,601. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.33. BRP has a 1-year low of C$77.42 and a 1-year high of C$108.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$92.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.35, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 94.59% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts expect that BRP will post 8.3681507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile



BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Further Reading

