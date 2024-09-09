Savaria (TSE:SIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $20.49

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$20.49 and last traded at C$20.45, with a volume of 8299 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.29.

Savaria Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.9071884 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savaria

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

