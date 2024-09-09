Saltmarble (SML) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Saltmarble (SML) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 9th. Saltmarble has a total market cap of $132.94 million and $50,463.36 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saltmarble token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saltmarble alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Saltmarble Profile

Saltmarble’s genesis date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45837778 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saltmarble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saltmarble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saltmarble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saltmarble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.