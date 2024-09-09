RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.22.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

RPM stock opened at $115.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $122.92.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 14.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

