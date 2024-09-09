Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Sector Perform

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.95.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Stock Down 3.6 %

INVH stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 545,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after buying an additional 408,570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.