Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 416.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 529 ($6.96).
Several research analysts have weighed in on RR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.42) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 535 ($7.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.30) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, September 2nd.
RR opened at GBX 462.70 ($6.08) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 196.45 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 505 ($6.64). The company has a market capitalization of £39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,652.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 468.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.35.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
