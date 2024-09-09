Richard J. Daly Sells 21,938 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BR traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.49. 205,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average of $202.75. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $166.73 and a one year high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

