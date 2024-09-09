REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Raised to $25.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

REVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of REV Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of REVG opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. REV Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.59.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.70 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in REV Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 490,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 68,047 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,714,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after buying an additional 1,698,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

