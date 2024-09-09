Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Red Rock Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 33,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $1,798,170.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 47,480,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,201,601.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,650,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,914,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,870,261.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,798,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 47,480,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,201,601.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,426,000 in the last 90 days. 53.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16,666.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 47.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $55.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.04. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 83.84%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

