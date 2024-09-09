RB Global (TSE:RBA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RB Global (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

RB Global Trading Down 1.0 %

RBA opened at C$112.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. RB Global has a 12 month low of C$80.97 and a 12 month high of C$117.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.54 billion.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.602 dividend. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 63.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86. Also, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.41, for a total transaction of C$643,280.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,857 shares of company stock worth $1,206,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

