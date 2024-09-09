RB Global (TSE:RBA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RB Global (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
RB Global Trading Down 1.0 %
RBA opened at C$112.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. RB Global has a 12 month low of C$80.97 and a 12 month high of C$117.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$104.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04.
RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.54 billion.
RB Global Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global
In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86. In other news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86. Also, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.41, for a total transaction of C$643,280.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,857 shares of company stock worth $1,206,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
About RB Global
RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RB Global
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.