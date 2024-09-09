Radio Caca (RACA) Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $49.16 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001477 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002180 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,578,338,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.