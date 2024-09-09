QUASA Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $164,290.97 and approximately $2,031.45 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,706.00 or 0.99906279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013154 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007705 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197803 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,492.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

