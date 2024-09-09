pzETH Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.78 Million (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One pzETH token can currently be bought for about $2,714.60 or 0.04900519 BTC on popular exchanges. pzETH has a market capitalization of $45.78 million and approximately $146,240.54 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pzETH has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000117 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 54,279 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 54,066.11576315. The last known price of pzETH is 2,702.15532715 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $242,046.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

