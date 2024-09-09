pzETH Hits One Day Trading Volume of $254,404.56 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, pzETH has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. pzETH has a market cap of $45.66 million and approximately $254,404.56 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pzETH token can now be bought for about $2,707.31 or 0.04904127 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

pzETH Profile

pzETH launched on June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 54,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 53,718.5513896. The last known price of pzETH is 2,692.60599224 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $37,211.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pzETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

