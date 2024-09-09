PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Up 9%

Shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shot up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 4,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 3,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.
PureTech Health Stock Up 6.4 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of PureTech Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
