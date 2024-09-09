Prudential PLC Reduces Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856,980 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prudential PLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $105,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

