Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $266.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day moving average is $255.82. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

