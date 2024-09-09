ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.72

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.72, but opened at $9.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 18,147,654 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 438.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

