ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.72

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.72, but opened at $9.45. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 18,147,654 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.