Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $94.30 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $94.30 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $5.17 or 0.00009412 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00013416 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,927.02 or 1.00048991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.07885443 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,383,328.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

