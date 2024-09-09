Private Management Group Inc. Sells 152,200 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,200 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $79.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

