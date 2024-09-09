Private Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,168,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 141,784 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Arcos Dorados worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 290,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 24.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of ARCO opened at $8.55 on Monday. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

