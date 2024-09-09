Private Management Group Inc. Has $13.47 Million Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 69,844 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Scorpio Tankers worth $13,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $1,003,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 88,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

NYSE STNG opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

