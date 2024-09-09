Private Management Group Inc. Has $11.03 Million Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 245.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,205,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856,386 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSE. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $8.42 on Monday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.80 million, a P/E ratio of 140.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Inspired Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

INSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

