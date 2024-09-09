Private Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,974,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,412 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Albertsons Companies worth $38,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 2.8 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

