Private Management Group Inc. Buys 505,695 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 268.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,695 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 2.21% of Boston Omaha worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 478,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Omaha

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Frank H. Kenan II acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $420,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 197,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,190.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam K. Peterson purchased 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $63,272.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,747,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,795,393. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Kenan II acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.03 per share, with a total value of $420,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,190.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Omaha Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOC opened at $14.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boston Omaha from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Boston Omaha from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOC

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.