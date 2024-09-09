Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) PT Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Premier from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Get Premier alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PINC

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 796,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.40. Premier has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 19,362 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $403,310.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 19,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $403,310.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,042,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $26,327.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,241.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 134,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,392. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Premier by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Premier by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.