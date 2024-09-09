Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PW opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

