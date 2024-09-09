Piper Sandler Trims C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Target Price to $24.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk upgraded C3.ai from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.70.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AI

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a negative net margin of 93.36%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in C3.ai by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C3.ai by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.