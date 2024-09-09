Piper Sandler Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $21.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Couchbase from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.93.

Couchbase Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $797.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $49,474.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,987 shares of company stock valued at $668,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter worth $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Finally, EVR Research LP raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Articles

