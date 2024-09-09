Philip Morris International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 12,437 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 26% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,897 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,785,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,878,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,634,000 after buying an additional 2,599,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE PM traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $127.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,857. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.87 and its 200-day moving average is $102.40. The stock has a market cap of $198.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

