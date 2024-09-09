Philip Austin Jr. Singleton Purchases 6,700 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $150,013.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,217 shares in the company, valued at $13,886,658.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,334 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.04 per share, for a total transaction of $76,815.36.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 5,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $109,100.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $334,650.00.

ONEW traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 69,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The company has a market cap of $352.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.57.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $542.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 1.6% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 253,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

ONEW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

