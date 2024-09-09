Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $105.28 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000741 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

