Oppenheimer Boosts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $80.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $71.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $62.49. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $74.17.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.