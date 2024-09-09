ON (NYSE:ONON) Rating Increased to Hold at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.16.

Get ON alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONON

ON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.24. ON has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.58.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.43 million. ON had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ON

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of ON by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 25.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in ON by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.