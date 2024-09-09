OMG Network Price Up 10% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 10% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $30.55 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00042333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00013561 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.