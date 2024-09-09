Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.08 and its 200 day moving average is $197.36. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after buying an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

