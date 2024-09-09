Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,027,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 108.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,001,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after buying an additional 521,117 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,949,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 985,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,566,000 after buying an additional 446,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 851,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after buying an additional 306,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARW shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.0 %

ARW opened at $126.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $136.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.90 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.