Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Weyerhaeuser comprises 0.7% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,507,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

