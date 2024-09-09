Oak Thistle LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 868,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,589,000 after purchasing an additional 678,241 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Travelers Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 25,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV opened at $234.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $236.59.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

