Oak Thistle LLC Increases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 30 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Equinix by 30.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $876.71.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $817.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $800.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $793.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total transaction of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,812. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.