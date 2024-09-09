Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 107.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $163.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $189.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.71.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at $22,208,930.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total value of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

