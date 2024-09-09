Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $327.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.17. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.96 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.