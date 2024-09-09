Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 5,854 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Toro by 522.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $82.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

