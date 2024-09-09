Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 15,239 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,190,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,534,000 after purchasing an additional 315,420 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.49 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

