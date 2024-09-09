NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation reduced its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,101 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 75.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,056 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $2,963,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.8% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 22.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 230.3% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $229.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,916. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

