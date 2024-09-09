NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $102.83 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $140.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $12,892,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,875,633 shares of company stock valued at $472,782,722 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

