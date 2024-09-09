NRI Wealth Management LC Purchases Shares of 3,438 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,438 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Netflix comprises 1.8% of NRI Wealth Management LC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,831 shares of company stock worth $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $665.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $659.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $634.66. The stock has a market cap of $285.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.