NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $120.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:NRG opened at $76.51 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.