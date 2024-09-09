Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 824,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63. The firm has a market cap of $589.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

